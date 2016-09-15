Sept 15 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank named Christoph Seidel as head of M&A and corporate
finance in Germany and Austria, according to a note to staff
seen by Reuters.
BOFA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch hired three financial
advisers from UBS Group AG for its Manhattan East
complex.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Jeremy Stoler, a director in the commercial mortgage
division of Credit Suisse's asset finance group, has left the
bank, IFR News reported, citing three people familiar with the
matter.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Cengiz Belentepe as global head of
commodities, financial markets.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investments company named Niamh De Niese director and
head of its EMEA innovation center, based in London.
BERENBERG
The privately owned German bank appointed Alexander Haissl
and Nicolas Didio to its equity research team, strengthening its
London unit.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The independent investment bank hired Joseph Mooney as the
managing director of firm's mergers & acquisitions group based
in New York.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Tristan Laurencin has left SocGen, where he was head of
leveraged loan trading, and has been replaced by Benoit
Blanchard, banking sources said.
