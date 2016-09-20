Sept 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LEGAL & GENERAL CAPITAL

The investment arm of Legal & General Group, said it had appointed Stephen Halliwell as its new chief financial officer.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British investment management company for trustees of the Railways Pension Scheme said it had appointed Anna Rule as head of property.

MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES

The global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said it had appointed Kate Stallard as executive director, business development in EMEA.

BUPA GLOBAL

The international health insurance arm of British private healthcare group Bupa Insurance Ltd Sheldon Kenton would replace Robert Lang as managing director.

KKR & CO LP

The U.S. private equity firm said Paul Yang, who has two decades of industry experience in Asia, would lead its operations in Greater China as the firm seeks to expand the scope of investments in the region.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT LTD

The wealth management company appointed Simon Nicol as pension principal. (Compiled by John Benny and Shalom Aarons)