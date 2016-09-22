BRIEF-Immobel issues of 100 million euros bond maturing in 2022
* ISSUES OF EUR 100 MILLION BOND MATURING IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
KPMG
The accounting and consulting firm appointed Sarah Willows as chief financial officer and head of operations, effective immediately.
MSCI INC
The index provider named Laurent Seyer its chief client officer, a newly created role.
LIQUIDNET
The New York-based operator of off-exchange share trading platforms known as 'dark pools' appointed Gareth Exton and Mickey Senic to its European execution & quantitative services (EQS) team.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The owner of Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA all-service bank said Jean-Philippe Desmartin joined its asset management business, effective Sept. 12.
ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY
Rothschild Global Advisory said it appointed Goldman Sachs Group Inc investment banker Eric Hirschfield as a managing director and head of its newly opened Chicago office and of the Midwest region. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.