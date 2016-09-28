(Adds MFA, Highland Capital, Amherst Capital, Principal Global,
Worldpay Group, Mizuho Americas, State Street, Danske Bank, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan)
Sept 28 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
MANAGED FUNDS ASSOCIATION (MFA)
The hedge fund lobbying group in the United States elected a
new board of directors for 2016-17, replacing nine members.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The Dallas-based alternative investment management firm
named Brad Eden as global head of marketing and investor
relations.
AMHERST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
Amherst Capital Management LLC, a Bank of New York Mellon
Corp investment boutique specializing in U.S. real
estate, named Gabe Boyar as a managing director for its
originations team.
PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc
appointed Tim Stumpff as chief executive to the firm's
European business.
WORLDPAY GROUP PLC
The British payments processor appointed Kim Crawford
Goodman as chief executive of Worldpay US, effective Nov. 7.
MIZUHO AMERICAS
Subhathra Pavan, who has worked in fixed income for 25
years, has left her position as managing director in cross rate
sales at Deutsche Bank in New York, to join Mizuho Americas, a
unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
STATE STREET CORP
Citizens Financial Group Inc said Chief Financial
Officer Eric Aboaf will leave the bank to take on the same role
at State Street Corp.
DANSKE BANK
Laurits Engstrom, chief dealer for Danske Bank's debt
capital markets syndicate, has left the bank, according to a
company spokesman.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Peter Kim, the head of Korea investment banking at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, is said to be leaving the U.S. bank.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Credit Suisse Group named Tsuneaki Hirao as
managing director and head of Private Banking Japan.
PEEL HUNT
UK-based brokerage firm Peel Hunt hired Roger Lambert as
partner in its corporate department.
SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK
Saudi Hollandi Bank appointed Abdullah Aloraini as
chief financial officer, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender said on
Wednesday.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS has hired former Barclays head of
Russia Bob Foresman as vice chairman of its investment bank,
according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The U.S. bank on Tuesday named Thasunda Duckett to be
consumer banking chief executive, succeeding Barry Sommers, who
is taking a role as chief executive of wealth management within
a new unit that will bridge the company's retail bank and asset
management segments.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru)