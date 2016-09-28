(Adds MFA, Highland Capital, Amherst Capital, Principal Global, Worldpay Group, Mizuho Americas, State Street, Danske Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan)

MANAGED FUNDS ASSOCIATION (MFA)

The hedge fund lobbying group in the United States elected a new board of directors for 2016-17, replacing nine members.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

The Dallas-based alternative investment management firm named Brad Eden as global head of marketing and investor relations.

AMHERST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

Amherst Capital Management LLC, a Bank of New York Mellon Corp investment boutique specializing in U.S. real estate, named Gabe Boyar as a managing director for its originations team.

PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc appointed Tim Stumpff as chief executive to the firm's European business.

WORLDPAY GROUP PLC

The British payments processor appointed Kim Crawford Goodman as chief executive of Worldpay US, effective Nov. 7.

MIZUHO AMERICAS

Subhathra Pavan, who has worked in fixed income for 25 years, has left her position as managing director in cross rate sales at Deutsche Bank in New York, to join Mizuho Americas, a unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

STATE STREET CORP

Citizens Financial Group Inc said Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf will leave the bank to take on the same role at State Street Corp.

DANSKE BANK

Laurits Engstrom, chief dealer for Danske Bank's debt capital markets syndicate, has left the bank, according to a company spokesman.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Peter Kim, the head of Korea investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is said to be leaving the U.S. bank.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

Credit Suisse Group named Tsuneaki Hirao as managing director and head of Private Banking Japan.

PEEL HUNT

UK-based brokerage firm Peel Hunt hired Roger Lambert as partner in its corporate department.

SAUDI HOLLANDI BANK

Saudi Hollandi Bank appointed Abdullah Aloraini as chief financial officer, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender said on Wednesday.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS has hired former Barclays head of Russia Bob Foresman as vice chairman of its investment bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The U.S. bank on Tuesday named Thasunda Duckett to be consumer banking chief executive, succeeding Barry Sommers, who is taking a role as chief executive of wealth management within a new unit that will bridge the company's retail bank and asset management segments.