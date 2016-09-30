Sept 30 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The French bank has reorganized its equity derivatives
business to more closely align its operations around client
types and made a series of hires as other banks step back.
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO
The Russia-based financial services company's corporate and
investment bank appointed Vladimir Yarovoy, the former head of
FX at Moscow Exchange, as head of electronic markets
distribution in its global markets.
WOLFE RESEARCH LLC
The equity research firm said it named Yin Luo vice
chairman.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)