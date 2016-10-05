Oct 5 The following financial services industry
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has appointed Mohamed Abdel Bary as regional chief
financial officer for Africa and the Middle East with immediate
effect.
METRO BANK PLC
The UK-based bank named Andy Hallett director of property
and Hannah-Louise Smith director of cash management and
deposits.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The Swiss private bank appointed Benjamin Schapiro as senior
portfolio manager and co-manager to its Paris-based European
convertible bonds team.
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
The company hired credit market veterans Michael Tierney and
Peter Szekely to set up a fund focused on Asian loans.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The company has hired Mauricio Voorduin as head of
structuring for its Latin America corporate and investment
banking business.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank has strengthened its Frankfurt-based industrials
EMEA industry group with two senior appointments.
