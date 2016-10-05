Oct 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
AXIOMA INC
The risk management firm named Bao Chau Nguyen as head of
regulatory & risk reporting.
WILLIS RE
The reinsurance division of Willis Towers Watson Plc
, named Printhan Sothinathan as managing director for
its specialty analytics unit.
FS INVESTMENTS
The alternative asset manager appointed Steve DeAngelis as
executive vice president and head of distribution.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan)