March 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Ivan Hrazdira has been appointed managing director, global sponsor of US dollar debt capital markets, at Credit Agricole's corporate and investment bank.

AON HEWITT

The unit of Aon Plc said Tim Gardener joined its investment consulting team as a partner.

KPMG

The accounting and consulting firm named Bill Michael as its new chair-elect in the UK.

LEBC GROUP

The UK-based financial consultancy said it appointed Kay Ingram to a new post of director of public policy.

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd appointed Gyula Toth as senior investment manager in its global multi-asset team.

N+1 SINGER

The British corporate advisory and broker firm appointed Michael Taylor as managing director of corporate broking.

PEEL HUNT

The UK-based brokerage firm said it appointed Rory James-Duff as director of equity capital markets, effective immediately.

LEGAL & GENERAL

The insurer has hired Paul Miller, currently head of Europe, Middle East and Africa insurance in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, as group strategy and merger and acquisitions director.

(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)