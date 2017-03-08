March 8 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BAWAG PSK
Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as
the company's chairman of the supervisory board, the Austrian
bank said.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank has named Art Mbanefo to lead a newly
created unit in its investment bank called Financial Resource
Management, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The fund arm of insurer Standard Life said that its
head of equities, David Cumming, has decided to leave the
company, days after the firm announced a plan to buy rival
Aberdeen Asset Management.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank appointed Dan Watkins head of its Europe, Middle
East and Africa (EMEA) markets business.
HSBC COMMERCIAL BANKING
The unit of HSBC Holdings Plc named Amanda Murphy
head of commercial banking for HSBC UK and Andrew Wild head of
commercial banking, continental Europe.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)