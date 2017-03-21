March 21 The following financial services
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
The investment firm said it hired four people to its UK
team.
MARKEL INTERNATIONAL LTD
The insurer, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Monica
Novella as assistant cargo underwriter in its marine, energy and
property business.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The company announced five management changes following the
appointment of Peter Cherecwich as president of its Corporate &
Institutional Services (C&IS) unit.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
Investment management firm Standard Life Investments, a unit
of Standard Life Plc, named Larry Carlson director of
strategic relationships.
BTIG LLC
Financial services firm appointed Dennis King managing
director in its debt capital markets division in New York.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The no.1 U.S. bank has named Andrew Kresse to head small
business banking, succeeding Jennifer Piepszak who was put in
charge of card services last month, the bank said.
