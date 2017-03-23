March 23 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The bank named Jim Pettigrew chairman of the board of RBC
Europe Ltd, replacing John Roberts, who retired after holding
the position for eight years.
Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche
Bank AG, will join RBC as head of its U.S. capital
solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the
matter said.
ROCKFIRE CAPITAL LTD
The investment management firm named Steve Croucher its
chief operating officer.
EDISON
The equity research firm appointed Dean Richardson director
and head of Australasia.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting firm appointed Dennis Layton as global deputy
leader of people advisory services.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of AXA SA named Andrew Douglas as an
associate director to its UK institutional sales team.
TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS
The middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm
Angelo Gordon & Co, appointed Garrett Ryan as a partner and head
of capital markets, effective immediately.
D.A. DAVIDSON
Financial services firm named Joe Morgan as managing
director of its technology banking team.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank's head of EMEA leveraged capital markets,
Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said.
PERMIRA DEBT MANAGERS
Andrew Lawson is set to join Permira Debt Managers as Head
of Capital Markets, a spokesman for PDM said.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss financial services company has hired Chad Hersch
as a loan trader, according to sources.
Lazard Ltd
The asset manage has tapped a portfolio manager at
investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) to bolster its
expanding activist shareholder defense team, according to people
familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)