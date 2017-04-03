April 3 The following financial services
SILVERFLEET CAPITAL
The European private equity investor appointed Karl Eidem as
co-head of the Nordic Region.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management arm of State Street Corp
appointed Andrew Benton as head of its UK institutional
business.
MASHREQ
Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets said Nabeel Waheed will
take over from John Iossifidis as head of corporate and
investment banking. Iossifidis is leaving to become chief
executive of Noor Bank, sources told Reuters.
UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The UBS Group AG unit appointed Stephen Wilson as a
director in its Leeds office.
