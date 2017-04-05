April 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Michele Colocci is to rejoin the investment bank from rival Morgan Stanley to co-lead Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) industry coverage with Harry Hampson.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme appointed Steve Mitchell as a compliance and risk director within its investment business. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)