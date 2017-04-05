April 5 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank named chief executives for its wealth management
businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as
well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Michele Colocci is to rejoin the investment bank from rival
Morgan Stanley to co-lead Europe, Middle East and Africa
(EMEA) industry coverage with Harry Hampson.
RPMI RAILPEN
The British investment manager for the Railways Pension
Scheme appointed Steve Mitchell as a compliance and risk
director within its investment business.
(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)