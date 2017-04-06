BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LIBERTY SPECIALTY MARKETS
Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance's unit appointed Alexandra Paton head of global financial risks, continental Europe.
MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES
The asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Joe Latini as executive director for relationship management. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.