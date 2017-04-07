BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says equity vendor (a unit of LCR) enters equity transfer agreement
* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser
April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
METRO BANK PLC
The UK-based bank appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.
SILVER RIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The London-based hedge fund named three new portfolio managers, a source close to the firm told Reuters. (Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
