April 10 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AON PLC
UK-based Aon Plc's human resources and consulting
services unit Aon Hewitt named Derry Pickford as principal,
asset allocation in its global asset allocation team.
CITIGROUP INC
The investment bank said it had hired Simon Francis as
co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa
(EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse.
ICAPITAL NETWORK
The financial technology platform that provides
high-net-worth investors and their advisers access to private
equity and hedge funds named Thomas Fortin managing partner and
chief operating officer. [ICapital Network]
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS
The asset management company has hired Matt Philo to lead
its newly launched high yield team as part of its plan to expand
its global fixed income business.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)