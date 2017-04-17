April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank appointed Carmen Haddad as head of its Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.

NORTHERN TRUST WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Northern Trust Wealth Management, a unit of Northern Trust Corp, appointed Robert Ashcroft senior vice president and director of business owner consulting in its wealth management unit.

MORNINGSTAR CREDIT RATINGS LLC

Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC, a unit of Morningstar Inc , named Charles Citro managing director for commercial mortgage-backed securities ratings and analytics. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)