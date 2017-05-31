May 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC PLC

The London-based bank's corporate trust and loan agency unit appointed Karen Lomax as European head of business development.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The U.S. bank has appointed Jamie Riddell as UK Head of Natural Resources, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The firm has appointed Ben Davies as head of Metals and Mining for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm said it hired three senior professionals - Matthew Brown, Kurt Krestinski and John Santonastaso - to its fixed income credit group as part of its expansion. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)