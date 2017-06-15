* Adds RBC Capital Markets, Exiger, Instinet
June 15
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment service company has promoted Scott Sinawi to
head of US rates sales in its fixed income currencies and
commodities trading group.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of
its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
FITCH RATINGS
Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings appointed Shujat Mirza
as a senior director in its EMEA corporates banker coverage
team.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs
trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative
trading, a person close to the matter said.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory
practice within its financial advisory services group.
EXIGER
Regulatory risk and compliance firm Exiger named Christopher
McCavitt as managing director in the firm's global
investigations practice.
INSTINET LLC
Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings
Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its
commission management services (CMS) business, based in New
York.
