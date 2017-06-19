June 19 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in
London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
MIROVA
The affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management said Herve
Guez will take on the additional role of head of equities and
fixed income at the company.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment bank said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the
firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for
dispute resolution consulting.
