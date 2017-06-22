June 22 The following financial services
GREENHILL & CO
The advisory firm is beefing up its restructuring group with
the addition of George Mack, formerly Barclays' head of global
restructuring.
CARVER BANCORP INC
The holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank named
John Fitzpatrick as its first senior vice president and chief
operating officer.
MITON GROUP PLC
The UK-based asset manager named Kevin McFarlane and Paul
Kelly to its sales team.
KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Michel Iglesias del Sol as head
of investment strategy, effective Sept. 1.
TILNEY GROUP
The financial planning and investment firm appointed Alex
Bolton as a chartered financial planner.
