June 28 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Deutsche Bank AG
The wealth management arm of Deutsche Bank said it appointed
Michael Morley to lead its UK business as part of its plan to
hire 100 front-office staff this year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs's co-head of mergers and
acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people
familiar with the matter said.
HSBC Holdings Plc
Europe's biggest bank appointed Diana Biggs head of business
model innovations, UK & Europe.
Houlihan Lokey Inc
Investment bank said Brad Hafer has joined the company's
strategic consulting group as a director.
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss LLC
Investment manager firm appointed Ross Campbell as director of
responsible investing.
(Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)