METLIFE INC
As part of a major restructuring effort, the insurer named
CFO William Wheeler the president of its Americas division and
appointed Michel Khalaf as the president of EMEA division. The
company said executive vice-president Eric Steigerwalt would
serve in the CFO position in the interim. Metlife also said it
would create a new global employee-benefits business unit headed
by executive vice president Maria Morris.
HSBC
HSBC Private Bank named Bernard Rennell as its chief
executive for North Asia.
LLOYDS
Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds named non-executive
director David Roberts as a back-up interim chief executive in
case the current CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio's return from sick
leave is delayed.
TDR CAPITAL LLP
The private equity firm appointed David Melvin as a partner
and head of investor relations. David joins from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch after 24 years at the bank.
MULTIFONDS
Former chief executive and president of State Street Global
Advisors, Bill Hunt, joined Multifonds' board of directors.
TIAA-CREF ASSET MANAGEMENT
The financial services provider announced three appointments
at its asset management division. Carol Deckbar was named chief
operating officer, while David Brown was named portfolio manager
of the TIAA general account. Lisa Black, currently serving as
managing director, will succeed Brown as senior managing
director and head of global public markets. TIAA-CREF also said
that chief investment officer Ed Grzybowski will be retiring.
ICI GLOBAL
The trade body for the fund management industry named Giles
Swan as director of global funds policy. Swan joins from the
Financial Services Authority, where he was a technical
specialist on the collective investment schemes policy team.
KEPLER CAPITAL MARKETS
The independent European financial services company
appointed Nicolas Miara-Godet as head of investment solutions.
Miara-Godet previously was the global head of Cross Asset
Solutions Sales.
BTIG
The broker-dealer announced four appointments in its equity
trading business. Francis Heine joined as managing director and
international equities sales trader, while Christopher Sula and
Phil Dauber joined as managing directors and U.S. equities
traders. Joseph Fragala joined the firm as senior vice-president
and institutional sales trader.
