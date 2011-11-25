BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday.
UNICREDIT SPA
UniCredit named Michael Baptista as its global head of research, effective from Dec. 1.
BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon named Susan Traver as president of the company's wealth management office in Washington D.C. Prior to joining, Susan was the regional managing director for Wells Fargo Private Bank in Washington. (Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.