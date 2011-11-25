Nov 25 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UNICREDIT SPA

UniCredit named Michael Baptista as its global head of research, effective from Dec. 1.

BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon named Susan Traver as president of the company's wealth management office in Washington D.C. Prior to joining, Susan was the regional managing director for Wells Fargo Private Bank in Washington. (Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)