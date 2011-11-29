(Adds Citi Private Bank, Robert W. Baird)

Nov 29 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The banking arm of Citigroup appointed Claire Rosati as director and wealth planner at its Chicago office. Rosati joins from Barclays Wealth Trustees NA where she was president and a member of the board of directors.

ROBERT W. BAIRD

The Milwaukee investment bank has hired banker Brian Sapp as a director in its clean technology investment banking team. Previously Sapp was a senior member of the clean technology investment banking team at Wedbush Morgan Securities.

BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company named Toby Thompson as investment manager for its London office. Thompson joins from New Star.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The wealth management arm of Barclays Plc named Deepak Malhotra as a managing director and wealth advisor within its wealth advisory business. Malhotra joins from Grant Thornton.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The emerging markets investment bank hired Damian Bunce as managing director, global head of electronic trading group. Bunce will become a member of the Markets Executive Committee and report to Nick Andrews, global co-head of markets. Bunce joins from Barclays Capital.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Lloyds Banking Group's option of naming a deputy to ease the workload of Antonio Horta-Osorio, its chief executive on sick leave, risks adding to uncertainty over who will lead the bank, investors warned on Tuesday.

NEWEDGE

The company promoted Michael Dann to global head of agricultural business. He is currently head of cocoa, coffee and sugar.

FIREMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS

The company named Alison Kennedy as director of investor relations. Kennedy joins from Adveq Management.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Advent International said Harry Debes has joined the company's operating partner program. Debes was earlier the chief executive of Lawson Software.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)