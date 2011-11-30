BRIEF-SMS Management & Technology concludes that ASG offer is superior
* Refers to receipt of an unconditional and irrevocable binding offer (the asg offer) from ASG Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday announced a new leadership team for Italy. Luigi Gubitosi has been appointed as country executive and head of corporate & investment banking while Enrico Chiapparoli and Diego Selva have been appointed co-heads of investment banking.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
The global wealth management division of Barclays PLC named Carol Chen as market head, Greater China, effective Dec. 13. Chen joins from UBS and will be based in Singapore.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
Renaissance Capital named Christian Lantos as head of its London sales trading.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) named Benjamin Rumary as investment sales manager for the Channel Islands, Ireland and South West. Rumary joins from LV Asset Management.
NOMURA
Nomura named Kieran Poynter as non-executive chairman of Nomura International PLC and Nomura Europe Holdings PLC, subsidiaries of Nomura Holdings Inc. Poynter will be replacing Colin Marshall.
TOWERGATE INSURANCE
Towergate named Philip Moore as an independent non-executive director and chair of audit committee, subject to FSA approval. Moore joins from LV Asset Management.
PICTET & CIE
Swiss private bank Pictet & Cie named Anuj Khanna as head of Pictet Wealth Management, South Asia, effective Jan. 9, 2012. Khanna joins from Credit Suisse and will be based in Singapore.
PANMURE GORDON
British broker Panmure Gordon said its veteran chief executive Tim Linacre will quit next year and warned that severe market turmoil will drag it to a loss in the second half of this year.
GRANITE INVESTMENT ADVISORS
Granite Investment Advisors named Peter McManus as senior vice president, head of institutional sales. McManus joins from Cadence Capital Management LLC in Boston.
