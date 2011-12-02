Dec 2 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
JP Morgan Chase & Co has hired former Credit Suisse Group AG
executive Neil Hounslow as the head of its prime
brokerage in Asia-Pacific as the Wall Street bank looks to
service hedge funds investing in the region.
CITIGROUP INC
Citigroup Inc's head for mergers and acquisitions advisory
in southeast Asia has left the bank, a person familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
MIT-educated Giles Ong was hired in 2004 from Merrill Lynch
and was promoted to managing director in 2007.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse named Angela Bow as managing director and
market leader for the Philippines, in its private banking
division from Dec. 6. Bow joins from UBS, and will report to
Managing Director and Market Area Head for Emerging Asia Martin
Kuenzler.
Credit Suisse also named Albert Ma as its private banking
division's managing director and team leader for the Philippines
market, effective Jan. 18. Ma too joins from UBS, and will
report to Bow.
M&G INVESTMENTS
European investment manager M&G Investments named James
Tomlins as fund manager for its European High Yield Bond Fund.
Tomlins has also been appointed as deputy fund manager for M&G's
High Yield Corporate Bond Fund.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe named three
insiders, including finance chief Philippe Bordenave, as
co-chief operating officers on Friday, a day after taking
control of France's biggest bank.
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank picked Mercedes-Benz manager Stephan
Engels as chief financial officer to succeed Eric Strutz from
April 1, 2012.
Engels, 49, has been Head of Finance & Controlling at
Mercedes-Benz Cars and Head of Group Controlling and Reporting
at Daimler AG since 2007, Commerzbank said in a statement on
Friday.
LLOYDS BANK CORPORATE MARKETS
The unit of Lloyds Banking Group named Howard Grubb
as head of e-FX Algorithmic Trading. Grubb will be based in
London, and joins from BNP Paribas.