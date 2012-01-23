Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST

The investment management company named Olivier Noel as the deputy managing director of Luxembourg Management Company. Noel, who joined Northern Trust in 2005, was the head of transfer agency and shareholder services in Luxembourg.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON

The investment management company named Kent P. Strazza as the managing director of Franklin Templeton Alternative Strategies, Daniel O' Lear as head of retail distribution - North America and Thomas Regner as head of institutional - North America for Franklin Templeton Investments. Regner was also appointed executive vice president of Franklin Templeton Institutional LLC.

BNY MELLON

The bank's wealth management business named Gregory Simpson as family wealth advisor, effective March 1.