Jan 24 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
J.P. Morgan Asset Management named John Stainsby as head of
UK Institutional. Stainsby was previously the head of the client
portfolio management team for global equities in London.
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO
Brown Brothers Harriman appointed Dean Allen as head of
North American institutional business development and
relationship management for its investment management business.
Allen was previously with Schroder Asset Management.
SPRUCE PRIVATE INVESTORS
The wealth management firm named Courtlandt Bromwell Ault as
a director in its portfolio management group. Courtlandt, who
joined the company in September 2011, will be responsible for
managing and building client relationships in the southeastern
United States.
LIBERUM CAPITAL
The investment bank appointed Mark Godridge as chief
executive of its U.S. subsidiary Liberum Capital Inc. Godridge
had run the JP Morgan Cazenove European and Emerging Market
sales team since 2010, and was also president of Cazenove's New
York office.
LOMBARD
The asset finance provider named Adam Tait as head of
specialist in-life team and Karen Mouatt as unit stocking team
manager. Its transaction execution team named Gerry King as
transactional structuring and documentation team manager,
Stephen Lee as senior manager transaction execution, and
Jonathan Marchant as facility agency and security trustee
manager.