Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

J.P. Morgan Asset Management named John Stainsby as head of UK Institutional. Stainsby was previously the head of the client portfolio management team for global equities in London.

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

Brown Brothers Harriman appointed Dean Allen as head of North American institutional business development and relationship management for its investment management business. Allen was previously with Schroder Asset Management.

SPRUCE PRIVATE INVESTORS

The wealth management firm named Courtlandt Bromwell Ault as a director in its portfolio management group. Courtlandt, who joined the company in September 2011, will be responsible for managing and building client relationships in the southeastern United States.

LIBERUM CAPITAL

The investment bank appointed Mark Godridge as chief executive of its U.S. subsidiary Liberum Capital Inc. Godridge had run the JP Morgan Cazenove European and Emerging Market sales team since 2010, and was also president of Cazenove's New York office.

LOMBARD

The asset finance provider named Adam Tait as head of specialist in-life team and Karen Mouatt as unit stocking team manager. Its transaction execution team named Gerry King as transactional structuring and documentation team manager, Stephen Lee as senior manager transaction execution, and Jonathan Marchant as facility agency and security trustee manager.