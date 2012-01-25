Jan 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon appointed Brian McMahon as the company's senior alternative industry facing executive in Luxembourg. McMahon was previously with Citigroup and State Street in investment services.

FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP

Fortress Investment on Tuesday said Daniel Mudd would resign as Chief Executive, a month after he took a leave of absence from the company amidst charges over his role in understating Fannie Mae's exposure to subprime mortgages.

TIAA-CREF

The financial services provider named Ronald Pressman as its executive vice president and chief operating officer. Pressman, who is moving from General Electric, will start on Jan. 30.