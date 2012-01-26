BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings elects Andrew L. Tan as chairman of board
* Board elected Andrew L. Tan and Gerardo C. Garcia as chairman and vice chairman of board, respectively.
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
JONES LANG LASALLE
The real estate service company said it has hired Toshinobu Kasai, previously Japan head at Goldman Sachs Real Estate Principal Investment Area, to lead its business in Japan.
THE ISLAMIC BANK OF ASIA
The bank named Harish Parameswar as managing director and head of investment banking and Saleh Al Nashwan as the chief representative for its Bahrain Representative Office. Parameswar joins from Beacon Advisory International while Al Nashwan joins from MECAP Consultancy.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Neil Moge as senior client advisor for the United Kingdom and European Strategic Insurance Sales. Moge joins from RSA Insurance.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group named Jack Lin as its head of Asia and Middle East. Lin joins from Janus Capital where he held the position of Head of Asia Pacific since 2008.
* Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash