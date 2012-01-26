Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JONES LANG LASALLE

The real estate service company said it has hired Toshinobu Kasai, previously Japan head at Goldman Sachs Real Estate Principal Investment Area, to lead its business in Japan.

THE ISLAMIC BANK OF ASIA

The bank named Harish Parameswar as managing director and head of investment banking and Saleh Al Nashwan as the chief representative for its Bahrain Representative Office. Parameswar joins from Beacon Advisory International while Al Nashwan joins from MECAP Consultancy.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Neil Moge as senior client advisor for the United Kingdom and European Strategic Insurance Sales. Moge joins from RSA Insurance.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group named Jack Lin as its head of Asia and Middle East. Lin joins from Janus Capital where he held the position of Head of Asia Pacific since 2008.