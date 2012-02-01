Feb 1 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MACQUARIE GROUP

The financial services provider appointed investment banker Alex Harvey to the newly created role of Asia chief executive officer on Wednesday.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman Sachs' Italian investment banking chairman is to take over as head of the bank's Moscow office, replacing the bank's two co-heads, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Paolo Zannoni is to succeed Chris Barter, an American, and Frenchman Jean Raby, who were co-heads of the business in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, a group of ex-Soviet countries.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The part state-owned British bank named Alison Brittain as group director for retail banking, while Antonio Lorenzo is to run the asset finance division along with the group strategy and international and wealth management arms.

Wholesale banking chief Truett Tate, a key stalwart of former CEO Eric Daniels, will retire from the group, continuing a shake-out of the previous management team since the new CEO Horta-Osorio took over last year.

BEA UNION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The investment solutions provider named Alex Lee as the company's chief marketing officer. Lee Joins from UBS Global Asset Management.

NEWEDGE

The multi-asset brokerage named Ronald Savino as regional chief administrative officer for the Asia Pacific region. Savino will be based in Hong Kong, and joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

BFINANCE

The privately owned consulting company named Michel Haski as head of EMEA institutional coverage. Haski joins from Allianz Global Investors Europe.

EQUILEND EUROPE

The securities lending platform provider announced the appointment of Rowena Brown to the client relationship management & sales team. Brown will be based in London, and joins from SecFinex.

UNIGESTION

The independent asset manager named Nicolas Rousselet as managing director, head of hedge funds. Rousselet will also be a member of Unigestion's executive committee, and will be based in Geneva.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management company named Ron Bloom as senior adviser.

GROSVENOR FUND MANAGEMENT

The company appointed William Donohue Jr as managing director and head of asset management in its Philadelphia office. It also named Robert Kilroy as managing director and head of separate accounts.

BANK OF IRELAND

The bank appointed Andrew Keating as executive director and group chief financial officer with immediate effect. He replaces John O'Donovan who has retired.

It also named Des Crowley as chief executive of the retail UK division, Liam McLoughlin as chief executive of the retail Ireland division and Senan Murphy as head of group manufacturing.