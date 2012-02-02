Feb 2 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP
Mike Corbat, the new European boss of the company announced
his new regional management structure and team on Thursday,
promoting Jim Cowles, head of markets, to chief operating
officer.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The company has named Matthew Westerman and Dan Dees as
co-heads of investment banking for Asia-Pacific, ex-Japan,
according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP
The provider of business consulting services named Jim
Gallas as the managing director of its Huron Healthcare
practice. Gallas joins from Apria Healthcare.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
Societe Generale group's European corporate and
investment bank named Inès de Dinechin as CEO of Lyxor Asset
Management. Dinechin replaces Laurent Seyer.
KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO LP
The global investment firm named Vincent Policard as a
director at its infrastructure team. Policard, who joins from
Morgan Stanley, will be based in London.
STATE STREET GLOBAL MARKETS
The investment research, trading and securities lending arm
of State Street Corp named executive vice-president
Nicholas Bonn as the global head of its portfolio solutions
activities worldwide. It also appointed John Minderides as the
head of its portfolio solutions business for Europe, the Middle
East and Africa (EMEA). Minderides will be based in London and
will report to Bonn.
ALIXPARTNERS LLP
The global business-advisory firm named Claudio Scardovi as
a managing director in its financial services practice in the
EMEA region. Scardovi will be based in Milan.
The company also said Steve Anthony from Charles River
Associates joined as director at its Boston office and Dan
DenBoer from DenBoer Associates joined as director at the
Chicago office. It also named Sanjay Sehgal as director at the
Washington, D.C. office. Sehgal joins from Value Matrix LLC.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The multi-expert asset management company within the AXA
Group named Laurent Seyer as global head of investment
solutions effective May 2. Seyer joins from Lyxor Asset
Management.
STENHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm named Pablo Balan as head of
risk management and quantitative research. Balan joined the firm
in the last quarter of 2011 and is based in the company's London
office.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
The actuary and consultancy company named Nick Salter as
senior partner.