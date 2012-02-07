Feb 7 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (ADIA)

The globally diversified investment institution owned by the government of Abu Dhabi named Pascal Duhamel as head of European real estate investments. Duhamel joins from Carrefour Property, and will be based in Abu Dhabi.

THE RIVERSIDE COMPANY

The private equity company named Dr Martin JJ Scott as partner in its London office. Previously Scott was transactions services partner at KPMG.

PER ARDUA ASSOCIATES LTD

The financial services recruitment and advisory company said Charles Harvey joined the company on Feb. 1 to head up its asset management recruitment practice. Harvey joins from Hammond Partners.

QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE AUTHORITY

The financial and business centre established by the government of Qatar named Bob Wigley as a non-executive director. Wigley's current roles include being chairman of Yell Group PLC.

MOELIS & COMPANY

The independent investment bank named Christopher Riley as a managing director. Riley will be based in Germany.

TOWERGATE INSURANCE

The insurer named Scott Egan as group finance director. Egan will join Towergate, subject to Financial Services Authority approval, from Brit Insurance Holdings where he has been group CFO since January 2011.

BLACKROCK INC

The top lawyer at the global asset management company is leaving the company, a spokeswoman confirmed. Robert P. Connolly, who joined BlackRock as general counsel in 1997, announced his retirement internally about two weeks ago.