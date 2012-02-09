Feb 9 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Arjun Mittal as regional head of its NRI business, with responsibility for the Middle East and European markets. Mittal will be based in Dubai.

JP MORGAN

JP Morgan has replaced Asia ex-Japan fixed income investor sales head Simon Derrick with Sharad Desai and Sudhir Goel as part of a reorganisation of its business in the region, according to sources familiar with the matter.

LYXOR ETF INSTITUTIONAL SALES

The company named Robin Kooijman as director. Kooijman will be reporting to Claus Hein, head of Lyxor ETF Institutional Sales UK, Nordics and the Netherlands. Kooijman joins from Nyenburgh, a Dutch ETF market maker.

CIBC

The Canadian bank named Robert Tiley as managing director and head, corporate credit products, Asia. Tiley will be based in Sydney.

The bank also named Paul Larkin as executive director with the prime services group in Toronto.

CIBC named Anton du Plessis as executive director, global mining investment banking at its London office. In another appointment at its London office, the Canadian bank named Mehdi El Jazouli as director, commodities trading.

CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE

The independent company, advising exclusively on sell side M&A to mid-market companies, promoted Michael Jewell and Andrew Jeffs to partners.

WELLS FARGO

Wells Fargo has picked Lisa Featherngill to head planning for its Abbot Downing family-wealth business, as the company taps into the market of America's richest families.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The $273 billion wealth management unit of London-based Barclays Plc has hired eight new financial advisers on its Americas team, the company said on Thursday.

In Los Angeles, advisers Lisa Amster, Audra Lalley, Mark Lindee, Kevin Monaco and David Garfin joined Barclays Wealth and will report to Regional Manager Brian Sears.

In Chicago, advisers Stuart Buck, William Scherr and David Yaccino joined Barclays Wealth from Goldman Sachs, where they spent the bulk of their careers stretching back about two decades each.