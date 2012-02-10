Feb 10 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC PRIVATE BANK

The private banking business, conducted by the principal private banking subsidiaries of the HSBC Group worldwide, named Amit Gupta as chief executive for southeast Asia with effect from Feb. 13. Gupta succeeds Nancie Dupier who returns to HSBC Americas.

CHARTER HALL GROUP

Charter Hall retail REIT said CFO Richard Di Lernia will leave the group to pursue other opportunities. Philip Schretzmeyer, appointed general manager finance, will assume all finance responsibilities for the REIT.

INVESTEC GROWTH & ACQUISITION FINANCE

The division of Investec Specialist Private Bank announced the appointment of Shaun Mullin. Mullin will focus on the origination and execution of predominately senior debt deals in conjunction with mezzanine, equity and integrated financing for entrepreneurs and private equity firms. Mullin will report to Ed Cottrell, head of Investec Growth & Acquisition Finance, and joins from Barclays Bank.

BROWN SHIPLEY

The private bank named John Misselbrook and Jim Willens as non-executive directors.

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST

Federal Realty promoted Patrick Inaba to vice president, construction and tenant services and Michael Kelleher to vice president, asset management.

SALAMANCA GROUP

The privately owned group of investment and advisory companies named Jeremy Wrathall as managing director of Salamanca Resources, its division focussing on the metals and mining sector.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The securities firm named Roger Molatore as vice president - financial advisor. Molatore joins from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he has spent his entire career.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS

The company named former Washington Post Journalist Ceci Connolly as the managing director of the PwC Health Research Institute, its in-house organization.