Feb 14 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STATE STREET CORP
State Street named Dan McNicholas as head of sales for its
alternative investment servicing solutions in Asia Pacific.
McNicholas will be based in Hong Kong.
BLACKROCK INC
The global asset management company named Leland Clemons as
head of EMEA iShares Capital Markets. Clemons will report to Joe
Linhares, head of iShares, EMEA.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory company named Simon Dibb as a managing
director at its strategic communications practice in Brussels.
RENAISSANCE GROUP
The independent group of unified finance, investment and
management companies named Svetlana Kopylova as director and
head of compliance for Russia and Commonwealth of Independent
States. Kopylova joins from Aton Capital Group.
JMI EQUITY
The growth equity company promoted Jit Sinha to general
partner, and Brian Hersman and Robert Nye to principal.
TOWERS WATSON
The financial management services company named Hrach
Alexanian as senior investment advisor. Alexanian joins from BP
America in Chicago.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The diversified financial services company named Mark Lanspa
as executive vice president in the Hospitality Finance Group.
Lanspa joins from Credit Suisse.
LAZARD LTD
The investment bank appointed Mark Renton as the managing
director of financial advisory which focuses on international
oil and gas. He has been the vice chairman of Global Energy at
Citigroup.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank appointed Carlo
Messina as general manager. He was previously the Chief
Financial Officer.