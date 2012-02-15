Feb 15 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RSM TENON

The accountancy firm named Chris Merry as chief executive officer with immediate effect.

FIRST RESERVE CORP

The investment company focusing on the energy industry named Claudi Santiago as managing director and chief operating officer. Santiago will be based in London. The company also named Irene Mavroyannis as managing director in its investor relations group and will be based in the company's Greenwich office.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The principle asset manager of ING Group named Patrick Chia as head of Asian fixed income. Chia joins from Amundi and will be based in Singapore.

DELOITTE

The accountancy firm named Deborah Bailey as managing director for its banking and securities regulatory practice. Bailey joined Deloitte in June 2009 as a director.

The company also appointed Christopher Spoth and John Corston as directors at its U.S. banking & securities practice. Both Spoth and Corston have been senior regulators at Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

POPULAR INC

The Puerto Rico-based bank appointed Ileana GonzáLez as head of the newly created commercial credit administration group, effective March 15, 2012. Jorge J. García has been named corporate comptroller, the post previously held by GonzáLez.