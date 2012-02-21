Feb 21 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DYNASTY FINANCIAL

The wealth management start-up said former UBS Wealth Management adviser Sam Kiefer joined the Boston-based Risk Paradigm Group, an independent advisory firm affiliated with Dynasty.

NEWRIVER RETAIL

The UK-based real estate investment trust said Christopher Taylor, chief executive of Hermes Real Estate, and Kay Chaldecott, former managing director of Capital Shopping Centres, will both join its board as non-executive directors on March 31.

LAZARD LTD

The company named Glenn Porritt as managing director and head of Singapore investment banking. Porritt joins from ANZ .

HURON CONSULTING GROUP

The provider of business consulting services named Timothy Ogonoski and Victor Arnold as managing directors in its Huron Healthcare practice. They join from AsquaredM Healthcare Consulting.

DLA PIPER

The company named William Marcoux as partner and head of its insurance sector transactions and regulation practice. Marcoux joins from Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP.