BRIEF-Export Development Bank Of Egypt forecasts 2017-2018 profit of EGP 654 mln
* Board approves authorised capital increase to EGP 5 billion from EGP 2 billion
Feb 21 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DYNASTY FINANCIAL
The wealth management start-up said former UBS Wealth Management adviser Sam Kiefer joined the Boston-based Risk Paradigm Group, an independent advisory firm affiliated with Dynasty.
NEWRIVER RETAIL
The UK-based real estate investment trust said Christopher Taylor, chief executive of Hermes Real Estate, and Kay Chaldecott, former managing director of Capital Shopping Centres, will both join its board as non-executive directors on March 31.
LAZARD LTD
The company named Glenn Porritt as managing director and head of Singapore investment banking. Porritt joins from ANZ .
HURON CONSULTING GROUP
The provider of business consulting services named Timothy Ogonoski and Victor Arnold as managing directors in its Huron Healthcare practice. They join from AsquaredM Healthcare Consulting.
DLA PIPER
The company named William Marcoux as partner and head of its insurance sector transactions and regulation practice. Marcoux joins from Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP.
