BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
Feb 22 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC
The wealth management group named Patience Wheatcroft as an independent non-executive director with effect from April 2. Wheatcroft is the former editor of the Sunday Telegraph, and has been a non-executive director of Barclays Group PLC and Shaftesbury PLC. The company also announced the retirement of Roger Walsom, a non-executive director since 2005.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property fund manager named Lorna Mackie as head of the Luxembourg office. Mackie joins from Goodman Europe.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP
The provider of business consulting services named John Mansell as a managing director in the financial consulting segment. Mansell rejoins Huron from Bryan, Mansell & Tilley LLP.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
BNY Mellon's wealth management unit named Kristopher Carney as a senior portfolio manager and Angela Smith Domzal as sales director for Manhattan. Carney joins from the Dillon Trust Company. Domzal joins from Wells Fargo.
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC
The insurer, which is under pressure from its largest shareholder to split into two companies, on Wednesday named a number of new managers for its commercial insurance business.
Among them is former American International Group Inc executive Tom Tucker, who will become chief underwriting officer for the commercial markets unit. He joins The Hartford on Feb. 27.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.