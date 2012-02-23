Feb 23 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank Of America Merrill Lynch named Philippe Chryssicopoulos
as the head for infrastructure investment banking for Europe,
the Middle East and Africa. He will also maintain his current
role as head of Greece and Cyprus Investment Banking.
BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The wealth management group named Gemma Godfrey as
investment director and head of investment strategy.
RSA
The insurer named Richard Houghton as its new chief
financial officer. Houghton joins from U.S. insurer Aspen.
LAZARD LTD
The company named Andrés Velasco a Senior Advisor to the
firm, effective immediately. Velasco was Finance Minister of
Chile till March 2010.
ACENDEN
The mortgage service provider named Philip Williamson as
non-executive director and Chairman.