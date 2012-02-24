Feb 24 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Friday.
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WAINBRIDGE LTD
The property investment manager appointed Christophe Leriche
as head of the French division of Wainbridge Estates, its new
super-prime residential development and investment arm. Leriche
joins Wainbridge from Hines, where he most recently held the
role of senior project director.
BLACKSTONE
The investment and advisory firm appointed Ed Huang as a
managing director for China. Huang joins from Morgan Stanley's
Asia private equity unit.