HSBC
The lender said Mark Stadler, HSBC's global market head for
the Middle East and Africa private bank since January 2011, had
relocated to London. He is replaced by Sobhi Tabbara, previously
business area head for MENA and Saudi Arabia.
TROIKA DIALOG
The full-service investment house named Dirk Werner and
Angelo Morganti as managing directors of its investment banking
division. Werner, who has worked with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers, brings 22
years of M&A experience to Troika Dialog. Morganti joins from
Renaissance Capital in Moscow where he was managing director and
head of Equity Corporate Finance.
JONES DAY
The company named Matthew French as a restructuring partner
in London.
UBS
Herman Hintzen is joining the Swiss bank as chairman of
insurance investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.