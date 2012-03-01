March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

The lender named Sten Ankarcrona as chief executive officer for HSBC Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd. Ankarcrona joined HSBC in 2004 as managing director of HSBC Global Asset Management (France) S.A. at Stockholm, and took up the role of head of sovereigns and supranationals, Asia-Pacific in September 2010, based in Singapore.

CLS GROUP HOLDINGS AG

The group named Makoto Miyazaki as general manager, Asia Pacific, following the retirement of Kiyoshi Morofushi after 12 years with CLS. Miyazaki will report to Chief Executive Alan Bozian.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

Renaissance Capital hired three senior managers at its equities trading team. The firm named Charles Croney as managing director and head of International Equity Trading and Victor Radeff as director, International Equity Trader in New York, and John Heisel as vice president, Equity Sales Trader in Moscow.

MARSH

The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed Chris Lay to the newly-created position of business development leader at its international division. Lay, based in London, will retain his responsibilities as head of sales and head of middle market for Marsh's Europe, Middle East and Africa region for a transitional period.

ROTHSCHILD

The investment bank named Jon Andrea von Planta as the new co-head of Rothschild Wealth Management's private client business in Zurich.