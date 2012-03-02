Fitch Rates Synchrony Bank's Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Synchrony Bank's (SYB) issuance of $750 million, five-year, fixed-rate senior unsecured notes. SYB is the bank subsidiary of Synchrony Financial (SYF, 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable). These notes are the first issuance from the bank, which recently established a global bank note program. KEY RATING DRIVERS VRs, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT As per Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria