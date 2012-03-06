March 6 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SANTANDER UK PLC
The bank named Stephen Jones as its chief financial officer
and Steve Pateman as head of UK banking.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
The Japanese investment bank named company veteran Koji
Nagai as the new head of its securities business as part of a
reshuffle aimed at bolstering management of the struggling
Japanese investment bank's global operations.
KPMG
The firm appointed Stephen Barter as chairman of its real
estate advisory practice. Barter was previously UK CEO of Qatari
Diar, part of the Qatar Investment Authority.
MAREX SPECTRON
The company named Willie Sim as head of Foreign Exchange,
Asia-Pacific in Singapore. It also hired Simon Durno, Kelvin
Jouhar, and Hetal Patel in its foreign exchange team in London
and Anna Dahan in Geneva. The company also appointed Nick Heale
and Jason Chan to its new equity finance team for the securities
division.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property fund manager named Clement Pigott as head of
investment, France and BeNeLux. He is also president of the
newly established French entity, Cordea Savills SAS.
OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company named Olivier Lebleu as head of non-U.S.
distribution, Old Mutual Asset Management International.