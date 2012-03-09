March 9 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Alain Renaud is replacing Andrew Bell as head of global
advisery at HSBC, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters. Renaud is currently co-head of global banking for the
Middle East and North Africa region at the lender, the people
said.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
Matthew Koder will take over as president of Bank of America
-Merrill Lynch's Asia-Pacific business, BofA announced in a
memo, replacing the current regional president Brian Brille.
Koder, whose hiring was announced in March 2011, joined BofA
from UBS AG. Brille will take up the new role of
chairman for the region.
ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP
The insurer said it appointed Antônio Cássio dos Santos as
regional chairman for Latin America. Cássio dos Santos will
assume this role in addition to his current role as chief
executive for Zurich's general insurance business in Latin
America.
The company also appointed Mike Foley as regional chairman
for North America, while retaining his role as CEO of Zurich's
North America commercial business unit.
INDIA INFOLINE LTD
India Infoline Group has appointed Nipun Goel as president
of the financial services company's investment banking team.
Goel was previously managing director and head of investment
banking at the Indian unit of Japanese bank Nomura and
managing director at DSP Merrill Lynch, a subsidiary of Bank of
America Corp