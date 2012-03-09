March 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Alain Renaud is replacing Andrew Bell as head of global advisery at HSBC, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Renaud is currently co-head of global banking for the Middle East and North Africa region at the lender, the people said.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

Matthew Koder will take over as president of Bank of America -Merrill Lynch's Asia-Pacific business, BofA announced in a memo, replacing the current regional president Brian Brille.

Koder, whose hiring was announced in March 2011, joined BofA from UBS AG. Brille will take up the new role of chairman for the region.

ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP

The insurer said it appointed Antônio Cássio dos Santos as regional chairman for Latin America. Cássio dos Santos will assume this role in addition to his current role as chief executive for Zurich's general insurance business in Latin America.

The company also appointed Mike Foley as regional chairman for North America, while retaining his role as CEO of Zurich's North America commercial business unit.

INDIA INFOLINE LTD

India Infoline Group has appointed Nipun Goel as president of the financial services company's investment banking team. Goel was previously managing director and head of investment banking at the Indian unit of Japanese bank Nomura and managing director at DSP Merrill Lynch, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corp