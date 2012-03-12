March 12 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
METLIFE ASSURANCE
The company named Wayne Daniel as chief executive officer.
Daniel, who joined MetLife Assurance in late 2011 as vice
president, comes from Credit Suisse, where he was the managing
director of Longevity Markets.
MILLER BUCKFIRE
The advisory bank announced Run Kubick as a managing
director. Prior to this, Kubick was a managing director at
Morgan Stanley, and was previously employed with Barclays
Capital.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The investment bank appointed Jeffrey Bunzel as a managing
director of its Equity Capital Markets group and Head of Equity
Capital Markets for the Americas. He will be based in New York.
LOOMIS, SAYLES & CO
The investment management company appointed John Trydahl as
vice president to cover corporate plans in the midwest.Trydahl
joins Loomis Sayles from J.P. Morgan where he was a
client advisor.
CIBC
The Canadian bank named Darrel Ho as executive director of
Project Finance & Infrastructure, Corporate Credit Products of
the U.S. Region. Ho last worked at GE Energy Financial Services
in Stamford.