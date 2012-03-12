March 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

METLIFE ASSURANCE

The company named Wayne Daniel as chief executive officer. Daniel, who joined MetLife Assurance in late 2011 as vice president, comes from Credit Suisse, where he was the managing director of Longevity Markets.

MILLER BUCKFIRE

The advisory bank announced Run Kubick as a managing director. Prior to this, Kubick was a managing director at Morgan Stanley, and was previously employed with Barclays Capital.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The investment bank appointed Jeffrey Bunzel as a managing director of its Equity Capital Markets group and Head of Equity Capital Markets for the Americas. He will be based in New York.

LOOMIS, SAYLES & CO

The investment management company appointed John Trydahl as vice president to cover corporate plans in the midwest.Trydahl joins Loomis Sayles from J.P. Morgan where he was a client advisor.

CIBC

The Canadian bank named Darrel Ho as executive director of Project Finance & Infrastructure, Corporate Credit Products of the U.S. Region. Ho last worked at GE Energy Financial Services in Stamford.