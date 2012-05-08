May 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

Raymond James said it hired a 25-year industry veteran from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, expanding its adviser force in upstate New York.

AVIVA PLC

Aviva's Chief Executive Andrew Moss became the first casualty of a mounting appetite among investors to challenge executive pay, stepping down from his role after the insurer's remuneration plans were voted down by shareholders last week.

The firm's global asset management arm appointed Elysia Tse as senior vice president, strategy and research at its Asia Pacific real estate business. Tse joins from the real estate equity group at BlackRock.

BARCLAYS

The bank named Sharon Quinlan as head of structured property in London within the debt finance team. Quinlan joins from Bank of Ireland where she was head of business banking, responsible for running the UK commercial banking franchise.

THE CARLYLE GROUP

The firm said Daniel Harris, a former senior research analyst at Goldman Sachs, joined as Managing Director and head of public market investor relations, a week after the company's market debut.

CAIRN CAPITAL

The London-based asset management firm appointed Philippa Charlton as a member of the ABS team with a focus on building the secured funding asset management business. Charlton previously worked as a senior adviser in the markets division at the Bank of England.

MAN GROUP

The firm replaced the head of risk at its embattled flagship AHL fund as pressure mounts on Chief Executive Peter Clarke to stop the rot in the British company's shares, now trading at the lowest level in more than a decade.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (ADIA)

The cash-rich emirate's sovereign wealth fund has hired Christophe Florin to head its emerging markets private equity team, it said in a statement.

INVESTEC INVESTMENT BANKING (IIB)

The specialist investment appointed Tim Mitchell to lead its corporate offering, Henry Freeman as head of closed-end funds research, and Charlie Stagg in its closed-end funds sales team. Mitchell joins from Invesco Asset Management, Freeman joins from Liberum Capital and Stagg joins from JP Morgan Cazenove.

LIBERUM CAPITAL

Investment bank Liberum Capital hired a telecoms analyst from Royal Bank of Scotland for its growing research team, capitalising on a retreat from equities by rivals as it sets out to win more clients.