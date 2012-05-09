May 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INGENIOUS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm appointed Ian Hunter as business development manager. Hunter joins from Sinfonia Asset Management, where he acted as head of sales.

BANKIA

Spain's troubled lender Bankia said on Wednesday it has named Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri as its new chairman as the government plans a rescue package for the bank.

UBS AG

The firm's chief oil and gas banker in Asia, Jorge Martinez, has left to join HSBC plc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

SECURITIES AMERICA

Securities America Inc, the Nebraska-based broker-dealer catering to independent advisers, expanded its workforce in April, adding a veteran adviser who managed $150 million in client assets at his old firm.

RFC AMBRIAN

The natural resources-focused corporate finance advisory firm named Stuart Amor as head of oil and gas research in London. Amor joins from UniCredit.